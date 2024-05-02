Expand / Collapse search
Houston road flooding near me: Closures for flooded streets today, May 3

By
Updated  May 3, 2024 7:19am CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston area communities were faced with heavy flooding and high water levels due to rain.

Many roadways were closed to help keep drivers and residents safe.

Here's a look at the high-water locations that have been reported on area roadways according to Houston TranStar on Friday:

FM-2854 Eastbound At Loop 336: All Mainlanes Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024 9:00 AM 

IH-69 Eastex Northbound At San Jacinto River Frontage Road: U-turn Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024 9:00 AM 

IH-69 Eastex Southbound At San Jacinto River Frontage Road: U-turn Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024 9:00 AM 

FM-2920 Eastbound At Calvert Rd to Park Ct: All Mainlanes Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024 9:00 AM 

IH-69 Southbound At SH-99 Lanier Pkwy to FM 1314 3: Frontage Lane(s) Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024 9:00 AM 

FM-1485 Eastbound At Montgomery-Harris County Line: All Mainlanes Closed on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM 

FM-1485 Northbound At Harris-Montgomery County Line: All Mainlanes Closed on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM 

SH-242 Eastbound At FM-1485: All Mainlanes Closed Continuous from Friday, May 3, 2024 9:00 AM to Saturday, May 4, 2024 3:00 PM 

FM-2090 Westbound At IH-69: All Mainlanes Closed beginning Friday, May 3, 2024 6:00 AM 

IH-69 Southbound At FM-2090: 3 Frontage Lane(s) Closed beginning Friday, May 3, 2024 6:00 AM 

SH-105 Eastbound At Sapp Rd: All Mainlanes Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024 9:00 AM 

FM-1484 Northbound At Highcrest Dr/ Lake Rollingwoods: All Mainlanes Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024 9:00 AM

Here are the flooded roads reported by the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office:

-19200 block of the North Freeway feeder

-Walters and Brenem Wood Drive

- Cypress Rosehill and Grand Pkwy

- Gosling Road between FM 2920 Road and Spring Stuebner

- 22800 block of Kuykendahl Road

- Huffsmith Khorville north of Boudreaux Road

- Northcrest at Klein Oak High School

- FM 2920 Road and Dowdell Road

- Passelande Drive and Sawston Drive

- FM 2920 Road a nd Krimmel Road

- Mahaffey Road and FM 2920 Road