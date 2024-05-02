Houston area communities were faced with heavy flooding and high water levels due to rain.

Many roadways were closed to help keep drivers and residents safe.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON WEATHER APP BY CLICKING HERE

Here's a look at the high-water locations that have been reported on area roadways according to Houston TranStar on Friday:

FM-2854 Eastbound At Loop 336: All Mainlanes Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024 9:00 AM

IH-69 Eastex Northbound At San Jacinto River Frontage Road: U-turn Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024 9:00 AM

IH-69 Eastex Southbound At San Jacinto River Frontage Road: U-turn Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024 9:00 AM

FM-2920 Eastbound At Calvert Rd to Park Ct: All Mainlanes Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024 9:00 AM

IH-69 Southbound At SH-99 Lanier Pkwy to FM 1314 3: Frontage Lane(s) Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024 9:00 AM

FM-1485 Eastbound At Montgomery-Harris County Line: All Mainlanes Closed on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

FM-1485 Northbound At Harris-Montgomery County Line: All Mainlanes Closed on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SH-242 Eastbound At FM-1485: All Mainlanes Closed Continuous from Friday, May 3, 2024 9:00 AM to Saturday, May 4, 2024 3:00 PM

FM-2090 Westbound At IH-69: All Mainlanes Closed beginning Friday, May 3, 2024 6:00 AM

IH-69 Southbound At FM-2090: 3 Frontage Lane(s) Closed beginning Friday, May 3, 2024 6:00 AM

SH-105 Eastbound At Sapp Rd: All Mainlanes Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024 9:00 AM

FM-1484 Northbound At Highcrest Dr/ Lake Rollingwoods: All Mainlanes Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024 9:00 AM

Here are the flooded roads reported by the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office:

-19200 block of the North Freeway feeder

-Walters and Brenem Wood Drive

- Cypress Rosehill and Grand Pkwy

- Gosling Road between FM 2920 Road and Spring Stuebner

- 22800 block of Kuykendahl Road

- Huffsmith Khorville north of Boudreaux Road

- Northcrest at Klein Oak High School

- FM 2920 Road and Dowdell Road

- Passelande Drive and Sawston Drive

- FM 2920 Road a nd Krimmel Road

- Mahaffey Road and FM 2920 Road