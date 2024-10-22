NEW: 84 victims identified in sex trafficking bust that shut down Houston 9 bars

The Brief TABC enforces 90-day suspensions on nine Houston-area bars linked to human trafficking and prostitution activities, with four arrests made. Investigations reveal 84 potential human trafficking victims, with ongoing efforts to interview witnesses and uncover more victims. Agency could impose further action as the inquiry progresses, highlighting Houston's prevalent issue with disguised brothels and increasing online trafficking.



The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) released new information concerning several raids that resulted in 90-day suspensions for 9 Houston-area bars.

Officials say they have made a total of four arrests on various charges related to Human Trafficking, Prostitution, Promotion of Prostitution and Aggravated Promotion of Prostitution in the case.

They say in total, 84 potential victims were identified and interviewed. TABC and Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance personnel continue to examine potential witnesses and identify other victims.

The 90-day suspension is temporary, spokesperson Chris Porter saying in an email, "The 90-day emergency suspensions come under TABC’s authority from Alcoholic Beverage Code Sec. 11.614, which authorizes the agency to suspend the liquor license of a business if it’s determined that allowing operations to continue would impact the public safety or well-being of the community. As the investigation continues, it’s possible that additional actions could be taken."

Operations like these are considered brothels, which are extremely common in Houston, according to David Reid, CTO & CMO of RedM, a non-profit organization that supports victims of sex trafficking.

He says at these brothels, or cantinas, the front of house can look like a normal bar or club and that the sale of sex happens behind closed doors.

"There’s a closed-off area, and so it’s kind of managed up front and the deeds are done in the back," he said. "It’s not as obvious, everything is designed to be hidden."

He says a good portion of trafficking is done online now as well, making ordering a human as simple as ordering a package or pizza.

"Around 2020, there was a move even stronger to the internet – and about 80% of cases at this point, you’re finding that the work is going on through the internet."

Another hub for brothels in Houston is massage parlors. Reid says his RedM sources information from a platform called DarkWatch, a software that scrubs internet data to determine where human trafficking is happening.

"There’s about 675 [massage parlors] in the city places that were operating as brothels," he said.

According to Reid, the human trafficking business is a $245 billion industry. That’s more than the value of the entire NFL, according to Forbes.