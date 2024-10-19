Humble man sentenced to life in prison for killing girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter

The Brief Van Henry Brisbon was convicted of killing his girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter in 2022. Investigators also found evidence Brisbon attempted to sexually assault her. Brisbon was sentenced to life in prison without parole.



A 62-year-old Humble man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for killing his girlfriend's teenage daughter during an attempted sexual assault.

Van Henry Brisbon was convicted of capital murder for the killing of 16-year-old Lauren Juma in 2022.

Van Henry Brisbon

On April 29, 2022, Juma, a Nimitz High School student, FaceTimed her mom who was out of town for work and told her that Brisbon was acting "weird."

Juma's mom sent her older sister over to the house and when she arrived she found Brisbon holding Juma against her will with a gun.

When the Harris County Sheriff's deputies got to the scene, they heard gunshots from inside the house.

Brisbon was arrested and Juma was found inside the home, shot to death.

Lauren Juma

Investigators later found evidence that Brisbon had tried to sexually assault the teen.

A Harris County jury convicted Brisbon after a trial this week, and he was automatically sentenced to life in prison.

"This defendant was a predator with a gun, and his choice to hurt a young girl and take her life was senseless and horrific," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement. "He not only took a promising young woman’s life, his actions have destroyed a family."

Brisbon will not be eligible for parole.