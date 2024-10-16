Where to Vote: Fort Bend County early voting locations
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Here is a list of the Fort Bend County early voting locations for the November 5, 2024, general election. Early voting is from October 21st through November 1st.
For the following locations:
From Monday, October 21st through Saturday, October 26th, early voting times are from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, October 27th, the polling locations will be open from Noon until 6 p.m. Then, from October 28th through November 1st, the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
- Cinco Ranch Branch Library 2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy
- Commonwealth Clubhouse 4330 Knightsbridge Blvd, Sugar Land
- Firethorne Clubhouse 28128 N Firethorne Road, Katy
- FBC ESD No. 4 Admin. Bldg. 33301 FM 1093 Rd, Fulshear
- Four Corners Community Center 15700 Old Richmond Rd, Sugar Land
- Jacks Conference Center 3232 Austin Pkwy, Sugar Land
- Jones Creek Ranch Park 7714 FM 359 Rd, Richmond
- Jordan High School 27500 Fulshear Bend, Fulshear
- Kroger Riverstone 18861 University Blvd, Sugar Land
- Lakes of Bella Terra Rec Center 11620 W Torino Reale Dr., Richmond
- Meadows Place City Hall 1 Troyan Dr, Meadows Place
- Missouri City Visitors Center 1522 Texas Pkwy, Missouri City
- Road and Bridge (Needville) 3743 School St, Needville
- Rosenberg Annex Building (MAIN EARLY VOTING SITE) 4520 Reading Rd, Rosenberg
- Sienna Annex 5855 Sienna Springs Way, Missouri City
- Sugar Land Branch Library 550 Eldridge Rd, Sugar Land
- Tompkins High School 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy
For the following locations:
From Monday, October 21st through Saturday, October 26th, early voting times are from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, October 27th, the following polling locations will be CLOSED. Then, from October 28th through November 1st, the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
- Beasley City Hall 319 S 3rd Street, Beasley
- Bowie Middle School 700 Plantation Dr, Richmond
- Chasewood Clubhouse 7622 Chasewood Dr, Missouri City
- Crawford High School 801 Caldwell Ranch Blvd, Rosharon
- Fulshear Branch Library 6350 GM Library Road, Fulshear
- George Memorial Library 1001 Golfview Dr, Richmond
- Great Oaks Baptist Church 7101 FM 2759 Rd, Richmond
- Hightower High School 3333 Hurricane Ln, Missouri City
- Lost Creek Conference Center 3703 Lost Creek Blvd, Sugar Land
- Quail Valley Fund Office 3603 Glenn Lakes Ln, Missouri City
- Reese Technical Center 12300 University Dr, Sugar Land
- Richmond Water Management Facility 110 N 8th Street, Richmond
- Seven Lakes High School 9251 S Fry Road, Katy
- Stafford City Hall 2610 Main Street, Stafford
- Sugar Land City Hall 2700 Town Center Blvd N, Sugar Land
If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.
