Expand / Collapse search

Where to Vote: Fort Bend County early voting locations

By
Published  October 16, 2024 4:30pm CDT
2024 Election
FOX 26 Houston
article

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Here is a list of the Fort Bend County early voting locations for the November 5, 2024, general election. Early voting is from October 21st through November 1st. 

For the following locations:

From Monday, October 21st through Saturday, October 26th, early voting times are from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, October 27th, the polling locations will be open from Noon until 6 p.m. Then, from October 28th through November 1st, the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

  • Cinco Ranch Branch Library 2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy
  • Commonwealth Clubhouse 4330 Knightsbridge Blvd, Sugar Land
  • Firethorne Clubhouse 28128 N Firethorne Road, Katy
  • FBC ESD No. 4 Admin. Bldg. 33301 FM 1093 Rd, Fulshear
  • Four Corners Community Center 15700 Old Richmond Rd, Sugar Land
  • Jacks Conference Center 3232 Austin Pkwy, Sugar Land
  • Jones Creek Ranch Park 7714 FM 359 Rd, Richmond
  • Jordan High School 27500 Fulshear Bend, Fulshear
  • Kroger Riverstone 18861 University Blvd, Sugar Land
  • Lakes of Bella Terra Rec Center 11620 W Torino Reale Dr., Richmond
  • Meadows Place City Hall 1 Troyan Dr, Meadows Place
  • Missouri City Visitors Center 1522 Texas Pkwy, Missouri City
  • Road and Bridge (Needville) 3743 School St, Needville
  • Rosenberg Annex Building (MAIN EARLY VOTING SITE) 4520 Reading Rd, Rosenberg
  • Sienna Annex 5855 Sienna Springs Way, Missouri City
  • Sugar Land Branch Library 550 Eldridge Rd, Sugar Land
  • Tompkins High School 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy

For the following locations:

From Monday, October 21st through Saturday, October 26th, early voting times are from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, October 27th, the following polling locations will be CLOSED. Then, from October 28th through November 1st, the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

  • Beasley City Hall 319 S 3rd Street, Beasley
  • Bowie Middle School 700 Plantation Dr, Richmond
  • Chasewood Clubhouse 7622 Chasewood Dr, Missouri City
  • Crawford High School 801 Caldwell Ranch Blvd, Rosharon
  • Fulshear Branch Library 6350 GM Library Road, Fulshear
  • George Memorial Library 1001 Golfview Dr, Richmond
  • Great Oaks Baptist Church 7101 FM 2759 Rd, Richmond
  • Hightower High School 3333 Hurricane Ln, Missouri City
  • Lost Creek Conference Center 3703 Lost Creek Blvd, Sugar Land
  • Quail Valley Fund Office 3603 Glenn Lakes Ln, Missouri City
  • Reese Technical Center 12300 University Dr, Sugar Land
  • Richmond Water Management Facility 110 N 8th Street, Richmond
  • Seven Lakes High School 9251 S Fry Road, Katy
  • Stafford City Hall 2610 Main Street, Stafford
  • Sugar Land City Hall 2700 Town Center Blvd N, Sugar Land

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Austin CountyBrazoria CountyChambers CountyFort Bend CountyHarris CountyLiberty CountyMontgomery CountyWaller County 

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.