Where to Vote: Fort Bend County early voting locations

Here is a list of the Fort Bend County early voting locations for the November 5, 2024, general election. Early voting is from October 21st through November 1st.

For the following locations:

From Monday, October 21st through Saturday, October 26th, early voting times are from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, October 27th, the polling locations will be open from Noon until 6 p.m. Then, from October 28th through November 1st, the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Cinco Ranch Branch Library 2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy

Commonwealth Clubhouse 4330 Knightsbridge Blvd, Sugar Land

Firethorne Clubhouse 28128 N Firethorne Road, Katy

FBC ESD No. 4 Admin. Bldg. 33301 FM 1093 Rd, Fulshear

Four Corners Community Center 15700 Old Richmond Rd, Sugar Land

Jacks Conference Center 3232 Austin Pkwy, Sugar Land

Jones Creek Ranch Park 7714 FM 359 Rd, Richmond

Jordan High School 27500 Fulshear Bend, Fulshear

Kroger Riverstone 18861 University Blvd, Sugar Land

Lakes of Bella Terra Rec Center 11620 W Torino Reale Dr., Richmond

Meadows Place City Hall 1 Troyan Dr, Meadows Place

Missouri City Visitors Center 1522 Texas Pkwy, Missouri City

Road and Bridge (Needville) 3743 School St, Needville

Rosenberg Annex Building (MAIN EARLY VOTING SITE) 4520 Reading Rd, Rosenberg

Sienna Annex 5855 Sienna Springs Way, Missouri City

Sugar Land Branch Library 550 Eldridge Rd, Sugar Land

Tompkins High School 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy

For the following locations:

From Monday, October 21st through Saturday, October 26th, early voting times are from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, October 27th, the following polling locations will be CLOSED. Then, from October 28th through November 1st, the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Beasley City Hall 319 S 3rd Street, Beasley

Bowie Middle School 700 Plantation Dr, Richmond

Chasewood Clubhouse 7622 Chasewood Dr, Missouri City

Crawford High School 801 Caldwell Ranch Blvd, Rosharon

Fulshear Branch Library 6350 GM Library Road, Fulshear

George Memorial Library 1001 Golfview Dr, Richmond

Great Oaks Baptist Church 7101 FM 2759 Rd, Richmond

Hightower High School 3333 Hurricane Ln, Missouri City

Lost Creek Conference Center 3703 Lost Creek Blvd, Sugar Land

Quail Valley Fund Office 3603 Glenn Lakes Ln, Missouri City

Reese Technical Center 12300 University Dr, Sugar Land

Richmond Water Management Facility 110 N 8th Street, Richmond

Seven Lakes High School 9251 S Fry Road, Katy

Stafford City Hall 2610 Main Street, Stafford

Sugar Land City Hall 2700 Town Center Blvd N, Sugar Land

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.