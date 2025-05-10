Deputies investigate Cypress shooting that killed 1

article

The Brief Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Cypress. The shooting happened Friday morning on Kildeer Point Drive. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Dustin Boroff.



Harris County deputies are investigating a Friday shooting that left one man dead.

What we know:

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to 16023 Kildeer Point Dr. in Cypress around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Arriving deputies found 42-year-old Dustin Boroff on the floor of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Boroff was shot at least one time.

What we don't know:

There is no word on any arrests made in the shooting.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.