Deputies investigate Cypress shooting that killed 1
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County deputies are investigating a Friday shooting that left one man dead.
What we know:
The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to 16023 Kildeer Point Dr. in Cypress around 8 a.m. Friday morning.
Arriving deputies found 42-year-old Dustin Boroff on the floor of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said Boroff was shot at least one time.
What we don't know:
There is no word on any arrests made in the shooting.
What you can do:
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.