Man with criminal history charged for attempting to kidnap Harris County girl

The Brief A man was arrested for allegedly trying to abduct a girl outside an apartment complex. Stanley Dotson was charged with attempting kidnapping and is in custody. Neighbors say this is scary and are relieved the suspect was caught.



A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a girl in north Harris County over the weekend.

Man charged with attempted kidnapping

The backstory:

Deputies say Stanley Dotson was charged for allegedly trying to kidnap a girl outside the Bella Vida Apartments on Saturday night.

According to court documents, the girl was riding her electric scooter around 8 p.m. when she noticed a man following her. He allegedly grabbed her arm, pulled her towards him and then tried to drag her.

She screamed, was able to break free, ran and told her father, who called 911.

Deputies said witnesses and an anonymous tip helped investigators identify Dotson. The tip shared a screenshot of Dotson’s Facebook page, and he was ID'd in a photo lineup. Dotson was arrested and charged.

Neighbors are relieved suspect was caught

What they're saying:

"That’s very scary, we really have to keep an eye out for our kids nowadays," said parent Anneleshia Yarbrough.

"I’m happy he’s caught. I feel a little bit safer for my kids, for the community," said parent Lamar Lampkin. "The kids can run around and be safe before the summertime now."

"We really just need to watch out for our kids. My heart goes out to that family. Glad she is safe. There are a lot of dangerous people out there, so we need to keep an eye out," said Jeramisia Lewis-Hogan.

Suspect has criminal record

Dig deeper:

Dotson is a felon and has a lengthy criminal history. He’s been arrested more than 20 times and was convicted of robbery. He was also arrested for indecent exposure a few years ago, but that charge was dismissed. Neighbors are glad he’s behind bars.

At last check, Dotson is in custody, faces a felony charge for attempted kidnapping. His bond was set at $100,000. His next court date is scheduled for next week.