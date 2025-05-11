14-year-old passenger dies in crash, 2 other juveniles ran from scene, police say

article

The Brief A 14-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Central Southwest Houston on Saturday night. The driver and the front-seat passenger were also juveniles, according to police. Investigators say the two surviving juveniles ran from the scene after the crash, but later returned.



Houston Police say a 14-year-old died in a crash that happened just before 11 p.m. in the 3800 block of W. Fuqua on Saturday.

Fatal Central Southwest Houston Crash

Investigators say there were three juveniles in a vehicle that crashed into a tree on Saturday.

The driver and the front-seat passenger ran from the scene of the crash, but later returned, police say.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle lost control for unknown reasons. There was only one vehicle involved in the crash.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the crash and could possibly charge the two surviving juveniles with failure to stop and render aid.

What we don't know:

The identities of the three juveniles have not been released.