1 killed, 1 detained in Montgomery Co. RV park shooting

article

The Brief A shooting at the 1485 East RV Park in Montgomery County left one person dead Saturday afternoon. The victim was identified as 67-year-old Billy Fisher. Deputies said a suspect was detained, but they have not been taken into custody and their identity has not been released.



One person was killed and another detained after an argument turned into a deadly shooting at a Montgomery County RV park Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1485 East RV Park around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies found the victim, 67-year-old Billy Fisher, who had been shot multiple times.

Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said they were able to detain a suspect while they investigated.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect were neighbors in the RV park and were constantly arguing.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not yet released the name of the suspect.