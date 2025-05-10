Expand / Collapse search

1 killed, 1 detained in Montgomery Co. RV park shooting

Published  May 10, 2025 8:48pm CDT
Montgomery County
The Brief

    • A shooting at the 1485 East RV Park in Montgomery County left one person dead Saturday afternoon.
    • The victim was identified as 67-year-old Billy Fisher.
    • Deputies said a suspect was detained, but they have not been taken into custody and their identity has not been released.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - One person was killed and another detained after an argument turned into a deadly shooting at a Montgomery County RV park Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1485 East RV Park around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies found the victim, 67-year-old Billy Fisher, who had been shot multiple times.

Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said they were able to detain a suspect while they investigated.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect were neighbors in the RV park and were constantly arguing.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not yet released the name of the suspect.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

