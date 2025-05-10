1 killed, 1 detained in Montgomery Co. RV park shooting
article
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - One person was killed and another detained after an argument turned into a deadly shooting at a Montgomery County RV park Saturday afternoon.
What we know:
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1485 East RV Park around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies found the victim, 67-year-old Billy Fisher, who had been shot multiple times.
Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies said they were able to detain a suspect while they investigated.
Investigators said the victim and the suspect were neighbors in the RV park and were constantly arguing.
What we don't know:
Deputies have not yet released the name of the suspect.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.