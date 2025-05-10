Driver dies after rollover crash in Cypress; power out for some residents, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY - A woman has died after a rollover crash in the Cypress area, according to Harris County authorities.
Deadly crash: Cypress North Houston Road
What we know:
The crash was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the 14100 block of Cypress North Houston Road, near Cypress Creek Forest Drive.
According to County Sergeant Turman, a Mercedes SUV was going west on North Houston Road when it veered off the roadway and fell into a ditch.
The vehicle then rolled over at least once before crashing into a backyard fence.
Officials say the driver, a woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.
The vehicle did hit a power box, causing a partial power outage in the neighborhood. CenterPoint Energy has been called, and power is expected to be restored this evening.
What we don't know:
There is no information on the cause of the crash or the driver's identity.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted that the crash caused a brief fire after a gas BBQ grill was struck. Those details were not confirmed by officials at the scene.
The Source: X posts from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez