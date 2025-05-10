Driver dies after rollover crash in Cypress; power out for some residents, officials say

The Brief The crash was reported on Cypress North Houston Road near Cypress Creek Forest Drive. A vehicle allegedly rolled over at least once before crashing through a fence. The driver, a woman in her 40s, was the only person in the vehicle. The vehicle struck a power box, causing a partial power outage in the area.



A woman has died after a rollover crash in the Cypress area, according to Harris County authorities.

Deadly crash: Cypress North Houston Road

What we know:

The crash was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the 14100 block of Cypress North Houston Road, near Cypress Creek Forest Drive.

According to County Sergeant Turman, a Mercedes SUV was going west on North Houston Road when it veered off the roadway and fell into a ditch.

The vehicle then rolled over at least once before crashing into a backyard fence.

Officials say the driver, a woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.

The vehicle did hit a power box, causing a partial power outage in the neighborhood. CenterPoint Energy has been called, and power is expected to be restored this evening.

What we don't know:

There is no information on the cause of the crash or the driver's identity.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted that the crash caused a brief fire after a gas BBQ grill was struck. Those details were not confirmed by officials at the scene.