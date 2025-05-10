Houston after-hours club raids lead to 20 arrests, police say

The Brief Law enforcement raided two after-hours clubs in Houston on Saturday morning. Drugs, alcohol and guns were found inside of the clubs. 20 people were arrested, according to police.



More than a dozen people were arrested after law enforcement found guns and drugs at after-hours clubs in Houston early Saturday morning.

Houston club raids

Source: OnSceneTV

What we know:

Houston police and state officials raided La Zona Bar and Lounge and Los Corrales South near Gulf Freeway and Clearwood Drive early Saturday morning. Both businesses are located in the same shopping center.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire was on the scene of the raid shortly before 4 a.m.

Bars in Houston are supposed to close at 2 a.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Source: OnSceneTV

Whitmire says cocaine and alcohol were found inside.

About 20 people were arrested, according to Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz.

Diaz went on to say that police have had calls for similar locations in other parts of town and that they are working to track them down.

What we don't know:

The names of the suspects and their charges have not been released.

What they're saying:

"We're crimefighters in the City of Houston. We want you to have a good time, but we want you to do it legally. If you don't, we're going to bring in all the resources that we can gather to close down illegal, unpermitted and dangerous bars," said Mayor Whitmire.

"3, 4 in the morning, still consuming. It's a recipe for disaster. Not only for the party-goer, but for the motoring public. The people that are working night shifts. They get put in danger as well," said Chief Diaz.