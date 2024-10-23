The Brief A man was killed in a law enforcement officer-involved shooting on Luthe Road Wednesday morning. Task force members were serving a warrant when gunfire erupted, authorities say. A multi-agency investigation is being conducted.



A man was shot and killed when gunfire erupted as authorities were conducting a warrant service in north Harris County on Wednesday, officials say.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force were at a home in the 13100 block of Luthe Road – near the Hardy Toll Road and Aldine Mail Route Road – when there was an exchange of gunfire.

The sheriff says a male was fatally struck.

There is no report of injuries to law enforcement.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the scene. Houston police say their agency is also headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

