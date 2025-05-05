Houston Police Department Lieutenant saves woman's life after she was choking at local restaurant

The Brief Cecilia Torres was celebrating early retirement at Mexican Sugar and ate a big piece of Carne Asada. A Houston Police Department Lieutenant saved the woman's life by dislodging the trapped food by using Heimlich maneuver. Cecilia Torres and Jamaal Martin recap what happened Thursday.



"I honestly feel that if it wasn't for him, I don’t know," said Cecilia Torres.

Tomball woman is grateful to the HPD Lieutenant who saved her from choking to death

The backstory:

Cecilia Torres is filled with emotion and says Lieutenant Jamaal Martin was at the right place at the right time, Thursday, around 5:30 while she was celebrating her early retirement.

"So I ordered the carne asada skillet, and we were having a good time eating," said Torres. "That's when I felt it went to the wrong side, so I figured I’d just drink some water, it'll disappear. Big mistake," Torres said.

Inside Mexican Sugar, Cecilia says she started panicking and multiple people tried to help, but she thought she was running out of time.

"I remember I was starting to turn to purple and I remember everybody screaming, call 911. To be honest, I didn't feel I was going to make it," said Torres. "Then my daughter came and tried to help me. That’s all I remember."

Houston Police lieutenant springs into action using Heimlich maneuver to save woman

Timeline:

Later, Cecilia says she found out Lieutenant Jamaal Martin came up, put his arms around her, and saved her life.

Although he says he was just doing his job while enjoying a meal with colleagues.

"I think had I been earlier, or five minutes later, I think I would not have been able to respond like I did or been there at all," said Lt. Martin.

"I just pushed her daughter out the way. The way they described it made it seemed like I pushed her hard, but I didn't mean to. But I kind of just moved her out the way and began to perform the Heimlich maneuver," Martin said. "As a man of faith, I always pray that I ask God to order my steps to place me in the right places at the right time."

Cecilia says she is forever grateful for the swift action of a complete stranger who turned out to be her guardian angel.

"He was there at the right time. I owe it to God. First of all, I don’t believe in fate, but I think it was all God," said Torres.

"At the end of the day, when I got home, and I was able to process what was happening. I was able to tell God I see how he is working through my life and just continue to ask him to use me and allow me to be a vessel," said Martin.