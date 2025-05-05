Brenham search: Officials searching for 10-year-old girl swept away by rising water

The Brief An active search is underway for a 10-year-old girl who was swept away by rising water. Authorities said several rescue attempts were made, along with Brenham PD attempting to rescue. However, they were also swept away but were rescued downstream. Officials said two swift water teams is searching the waters near Burleson Street Bridge for the individual.



An active search is underway in Brenham for a 10-year-old girl that was swept away due to rising water.

Brenham search: School-aged individual swept away due to rising water

Two swift water rescue teams are currently searching the waters near Burleson Street Bridge for the missing person.

Officials said there is bad weather on the way and they are asking for prayers for the family and all the first responders involved.

According to authorities, two sisters were walking home from school, not playing in the water. The weather was so rapid that the creek rose quickly and one of the children, who was said to be a 10-year-old girl, got swept away in the water. Her sister, officials stated, was able to run for assistance.

Officials stated a male neighbor, who was close by and saw what happened, was able to get in the water to try to rescue the child and was unsuccessful. He was able to get out of the water and was seen by EMS.

Authorities with the Brenham Police Department also attempted a rescue, but were also swept away. However, they were rescued downstream and are being treated.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.