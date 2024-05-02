Many areas in the north of Houston are experiencing high water and flooding forcing residents to evacuate.

The American Red Cross has opened shelters for families to have a safe place to go.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

A list of active shelters can be seen below:

LIBERTY COUNTY

Calvary Baptist Church

816 N Blair Ave

Cleveland, TX 77327

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Sts. Simon And Jude Catholic Parish

26777 Glen Loch Dr

The Woodlands, TX 77381

POLK COUNTY

Dunbar Gym

1103 Dunbar Street

Livingston, TX 77351

SAN JACINTO COUNTY

San Jacinto County Disaster Shelter

255 Live Oak

Coldspring, TX 77331

HARRIS COUNTY

Philippian's New Faith Baptist Church

7858 Angus Street

Houston, TX 77028