Flood Warning
from THU 1:06 PM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:06 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flood Warning
from THU 12:52 PM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:34 PM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:34 PM CDT until MON 1:40 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:21 AM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 5:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:27 PM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:14 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:42 PM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:21 PM CDT until SAT 11:48 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:30 AM CDT until SUN 2:30 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:45 PM CDT, Harris County
Flood Warning
from THU 12:59 PM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:16 PM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County

Houston flooding: Where to seek shelter from high-water

By
Published  May 2, 2024 2:46pm CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Many areas in the north of Houston are experiencing high water and flooding forcing residents to evacuate.

The American Red Cross has opened shelters for families to have a safe place to go.

A list of active shelters can be seen below:

LIBERTY COUNTY

Calvary Baptist Church

816 N Blair Ave

Cleveland, TX 77327

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Sts. Simon And Jude Catholic Parish

26777 Glen Loch Dr

The Woodlands, TX 77381

POLK COUNTY

Dunbar Gym

1103 Dunbar Street

Livingston, TX 77351

SAN JACINTO COUNTY

San Jacinto County Disaster Shelter

255 Live Oak

Coldspring, TX 77331

HARRIS COUNTY

Philippian's New Faith Baptist Church

7858 Angus Street

Houston, TX 77028 