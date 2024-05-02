Houston flooding: Where to seek shelter from high-water
HOUSTON - Many areas in the north of Houston are experiencing high water and flooding forcing residents to evacuate.
The American Red Cross has opened shelters for families to have a safe place to go.
A list of active shelters can be seen below:
LIBERTY COUNTY
Calvary Baptist Church
816 N Blair Ave
Cleveland, TX 77327
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Sts. Simon And Jude Catholic Parish
26777 Glen Loch Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77381
POLK COUNTY
Dunbar Gym
1103 Dunbar Street
Livingston, TX 77351
SAN JACINTO COUNTY
San Jacinto County Disaster Shelter
255 Live Oak
Coldspring, TX 77331
HARRIS COUNTY
Philippian's New Faith Baptist Church
7858 Angus Street
Houston, TX 77028