Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Houston just days before Election Day.

According to the Democratic National Committee’s website, the Democratic presidential nominee will hold a campaign rally in Houston on Friday afternoon.

The location of the rally has not yet been announced.

Harris was in Houston in August, when she delivered the eulogy at a homegoing service for late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Harris also made a visit to Houston in July. Less than a week after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed her, she spoke at the American Federation of Teachers National Convention. She also assessed recovery efforts following Hurricane Beryl.

Early voting is underway now in Texas until Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5.

