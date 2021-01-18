Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff will stay in Blair House while VP residence undergoes repairs
Until the repairs are complete on the Naval Observatory, the second couple will live at Blair House near the White House, the home that serves as accommodations for the president's guests.
Biden and Harris appeal for hope, ask Americans to 'see beyond crises' on Inauguration Day 2021
President Joe Biden called on Americans to overcome their divisions, declaring in his first address in office that “without unity, there is no peace.”
‘American aspiration’: Vice President Kamala Harris addresses nation after making history
Kamala Harris made history on Wednesday, becoming the country's first Black, first Asian and first female second-in-command, after being inaugurated alongside President Joe Biden.
Houston leaders asking for President Biden to put words in action
Local officials say attacking the pandemic, expanding healthcare and addressing racial injustice should be at the top of the list for President Biden.
Houston friends of Vice President Kamala Harris watch history in making
Watching history unfold is remarkable, even more so for friends here in Houston of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Friends of Vice President Kamala Harris watch historical Inauguration
Friends of Vice President Kamala Harris were all smiles watching history unfold.
Vice President Kamala Harris bids farewell to predecessor Mike Pence in ‘honorary departure’
Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff gave the official sendoff to former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, on the Capitol steps following the swear-in ceremony.
How Kamala Harris' time as SF District Attorney helped create a political powerhouse
Before she was elected as the next vice president, Kamala Harris was elected for the first time to political office as San Francisco's district attorney.
Kamala Harris resigns Senate seat ahead of Inauguration Day
Kamala Harris, who was just the second Black woman senator representing California, confirmed the news on Monday.
Kamala Harris prepares for central role in Biden's White House
Kamala Harris will make history on Wednesday when she becomes the nation’s first female vice president — and the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to hold that office. But that’s only where her boundary-breaking role begins.