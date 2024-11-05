LIVE: US Election Results

After months of campaigning and millions of voters casting their ballots, we will begin to see the results of the 2024 election tonight.

The big race of the night is between former president Donald Trump and vice president Kamala Harris.

The winner will take control of the White House for the next four years.

There are 34 Senate races that will be decided across the country, including the tightly-contested race in Texas between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred.

All 435 seats in the US House are up for grabs.

11 states will also be electing a governor.

