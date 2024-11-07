2024 Presidential Election: How Southeast Texas voted compared to past elections

The Brief Donald Trump won the state of Texas with 56% of the vote, unofficial results show Trump came within 5 points of flipping Harris County. Montgomery County continued to vote overwhelmingly Republican.



Texas voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Unofficial results show Trump receiving 56% of the state's votes compared to Harris' 42% to win the state for the third consecutive election.

Trump's 2024 win is his largest. In 2020, he won Texas with 52% of the vote over Joe Biden's 46% and in 2016, Trump carried the state with 52.6% percent of the vote to Hillary Clinton's 43%.

Trump's third election was his best performance in Harris and Fort Bend counties.

Harris County

Trump only lost Harris County by five points on Tuesday night after losing by 12 points in 2016 and 13 points in 2020.

Harris County has voted majority Democratic in presidential elections since 2008. The county went to Republicans from 1992 until 2008.

Fort Bend County

Trump's 48 percent of the vote in Fort Bend County brought him to within two percent of winning the county and retaking the county for Republicans for the first time since 2012.

Trump lost by seven points in 2016 and by 10 points in 2020.

Montgomery County

Montgomery County has been a Republican stronghold in Texas.

In 2024, Trump won the county with 72 percent of the vote.

In 2016, Trump had 73 percent of the vote and collected 71 percent in 2020.

Democrats have historically performed poorly in Montgomery County.

Bill Clinton finished third in the county in 1992, behind Republican George H.W. Bush and Ross Perot.

How voting patterns changed in the rest of the state

No shift in voting patterns for Texas has been more drastic than the state's southern border. Almost the entirety of the southern tip of the state went to Clinton in 2016.

By 2020, however, the shift towards Republican victories was in motion.

Trump won in Zapata, Frio, Jim Wells, Val Verde, La Salle, Reeves and Kenedy counties in 2020, all flips from 2016.

The 2020 election showed massive movement in other counties that, while they remained Democratic wins, shifted towards Trump.

Zavala, Dimmit, Webb, Brooks, Jim Hogg, Hidalgo, Cameron, Willacy, Maverick, Starr and Duval counties all remained Democratic wins for Biden in 2020.

In 2024, only Jim Hogg, Dimmit, Brooks and Zavala remain as Democratic-leaning counties.

Trump's win in Starr County on election night was historic in that no Republican had won in the county since 1896.