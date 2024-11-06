Texas Latinos defect to Trump, Cruz fueling decisive Democrat defeat

In a Texas election with multiple story lines, the mass defection of Latinos from the Democratic ranks into the Trump and Cruz fold may well prove the most consequential.

"The Latino support that Democrats received evaporated. Latinos went from providing Joe Biden with a 17-point advantage back in 2020 to providing Donald Trump with a 10-point advantage in 2024 and Latino men shifted by nearly 40 points from a plus 10 for Biden to a plus 30 for Trump," said Rice Political Analyst Mark Jones.

SUGGESTED: Harris County election results 2024

Greater Houston LULAC President Dr. Sergio Lira warned Democrats that the hard shift was unfolding because Kamala Harris and U.S. Senate Candidate Colin Allred were failing to engage with Latino men about their core concerns.

"Democrats who are more moderate, and many Latinos actually are not aligned with the far left on some of these progressive issues, such as climate control, transgender issues. These issues are not a priority as opposed to crime and the economy. That is the issue, therefore, another miscalculation," said Lira.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Jones says if sustained, the Hispanic shift could make Texas "inviable" for Democrats moving forward.

"The Democratic party in Texas, at least for the time being, has lost Latino men. Because clearly messaging related to the future of Democracy, abortion rights, and Transgender rights doesn't resonate with Latino men, especially working-class Latino men," said Jones.

With the staggering 27% Texas Latino swing in mind, Lira criticized national Democratic strategy.

"The immigrant question should have been front and center right alongside the economy. Crime should have been front and center. That issue is a priority for native born Latinos," said Lira.

"After the shellacking Democrats suffered Tuesday, they are going to have trouble recruiting high quality candidates," said Jones.