Harris County man shoots, kills stepbrother visiting mother, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 700 block of North Vista Drive on Saturday evening.
Deadly Harris County Shooting
The Latest:
Deputies say they were called around 7:30 p.m. for a request for service. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Eduardo Alfaro Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
While inside, deputies heard movement and found the suspect still inside the home.
Investigators say Alfaro went to his mother's home to take her out for Mother's Day. He found his step-brother, 50-year-old Charles Storey, at the home. Investigators say he was possibly in a drinking binge. The brothers got into an argument and deputies say that is when Storey allegedly shot and killed his brother.
He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. He is facing a charge of murder.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Onscene.