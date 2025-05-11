Harris County man shoots, kills stepbrother visiting mother, deputies say

article

The Brief A Harris County man is accused of shooting his much younger stepbrother who was visiting their mother on Saturday night, deputies say. The victim, 32-year-old Eduardo Alfaro Jr., died at the scene, according to investigators. The suspect, Charles Storey, 50, was inside the home when police arrived and was taken into custody.



Harris County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 700 block of North Vista Drive on Saturday evening.

Deadly Harris County Shooting

The Latest:

Deputies say they were called around 7:30 p.m. for a request for service. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Eduardo Alfaro Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

While inside, deputies heard movement and found the suspect still inside the home.

Investigators say Alfaro went to his mother's home to take her out for Mother's Day. He found his step-brother, 50-year-old Charles Storey, at the home. Investigators say he was possibly in a drinking binge. The brothers got into an argument and deputies say that is when Storey allegedly shot and killed his brother.

He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. He is facing a charge of murder.