Southeast Houston: Four arrested, charged for 18-year-old's 2024 shooting death, police say

An 18-year-old is among four men who have been charged with another 18-year-old's shooting death, according to Houston police.

Houston: Moss Rose Shooting arrests

What we know:

On Friday, police announced the following suspects who have been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon:

Brian Azahel Garcia, 18

Jared Edu Garcia, 20

Jair Gael Garcia, 21

Francisco Jathziel Garcia Juarez, 26

Police say the men were identified as suspects in the shooting death of 18-year-old Nehemiah Lima.

Three of the men were reportedly in custody already on unrelated charges. Jared Garcia was arrested on Thursday.

The shooting was reported early on June 9, 2024, at a home on the 7000 block of Moss Rose Street near Garland Drive.

Two people were found at the scene with gunshot wounds.

One of them, Lima, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, was injured.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting and the suspects' alleged involvement are not clear at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone who has more information on this case can call HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. Tipsters can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).