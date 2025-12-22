Houston weather: Foggy Monday morning, warm weather Christmas week

The Brief Warm, Humid Pattern with Daily Morning Fog Very Warm and Quiet Weather Through Christmas Watching a Possible Change Near New Year’s



Monday morning started very foggy but look forward to warmer weather for the rest of the day with highs near 80. This warming trend will continue through Christmas.

Warm pattern with morning fog

A warm, humid air mass remains firmly in place today and through much of the week. Light winds and lingering low-level moisture may allow areas of morning fog or low clouds to develop at times, especially during the overnight and early morning hours. Aside from patchy fog, daytime conditions stay quiet with a warm feel that is unusual for late December. Afternoon temperatures will get close to record highs each day this week.

Near records for Christmas

The forecast through Christmas continues to favor unseasonably warm and generally quiet weather, and with record highs in the low 80s all week, including 82 on Christmas Eve and 83 on Christmas Day, we will get very close.

Afternoon temperatures run well above normal, and no strong fronts are expected to disrupt holiday travel or outdoor plans locally. While clouds may come and go, the overall theme remains mild, humid, and springlike.

Cooler New Year's Eve and Day

Looking ahead toward New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, forecast confidence is lower on exact numbers, but newer model guidance hints at a potential pattern change.

There are signs that cooler air could arrive around the turn of the year, bringing a more seasonal or possibly chilly feel back to the area. Details will come into better focus over the next several days, but it is a shift worth monitoring as the year comes to a close.