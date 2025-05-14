Child with special needs walks into man's home in Atascocita, school officials investigating

The Brief A young girl around 3 or 4 walked into a man's home in the 12600 block of Blackstone River Drive. The man said the girl was wearing a black shirt with no pants or shoes, officials report. Deputies say the child was not known to any of his neighbors.



Harris County authorities are looking for the parents of a young girl after she walked into a stranger's home Wednesday.

Lost child wanders into home

What we know:

Constable Mark Herman stated deputies were called to the 12600 block of Blackstone River Drive about a lost child.

The caller reported to authorities that a 3-or-4-year-old child walked into his home in Eagle Springs wearing a black shirt, no pants or shoes.

He said the child does not belong to any of his neighbors.

At this time, constables and Humble ISD police are actively searching for the parents.

Later in the afternoon on Wednesday, Principal Gayle Hall released a statement saying,

"Dear Eagle Springs Elementary School Families,

Earlier today, during recess, a student with special needs walked away from the class to another playground area on campus and then walked off campus and into the home of a resident who lives near the school. School staff took action to locate the student, and the resident took the correct action by calling 911. School staff located the student with the resident, and then police arrived at the home. Police determined that the child was unharmed. The student was returned to campus by staff with the held of Humble ISD Police.

School staff contacted the parent when it was determined that the student was not on the playground.

This incident should not have occurred. We are reviewing how this happened and determining what additional safeguards should be put in place to prevent this from ever reoccuring.

I want to thank the neighbor, Harris County Constable Precinct 4, and Humble ISD Police for their support during this unusual incident."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the young girl.