80-year-old Baytown woman finds storage unit ceiling collapsed on belongings stored for 20 years

The Brief An 80-year-old woman was shocked to find the ceiling from her storage unit collapsed on top of her belongings. She said she's had the items there for at least 20 years. FOX 26 has reached out to Storage King for comment.



An 80-year-old woman was shocked to find the ceiling from her storage unit collapsed on top of her belongings.

Baytown woman finds ceiling from storage unit collapsed on her belongings

Last week, Regina Rouse says she visited her unit at Storage King in Baytown for the first time in some 20 years.

What they're saying:

"I thought it was taken care of here," she said,

No one seems to know how or when the ceiling of her storage unit collapsed, covering her belongings in debris.

"My husband and I, he's been gone 18 years. We were married 46 years. We always went to auctions buying collectibles," Regina said.

"There's rat, roach feces, on some of the boxes," said Regina's daughter-in-law, Dana Rouse. "I believe it's maintenance issues. It wasn't like that obviously when she moved in."

Dig deeper:

When Regina first rented the unit, it was owned by a different company.

She apparently has a $2,000 insurance policy, but she says it only covers fire, flood, and theft.

Regina and Dana says the contents in the unit are worth more than $2,000.

Storage King reportedly offered Regina two months' free rent and to help file for the $2,000 from insurance.

FOX 26 has reached out for comment.