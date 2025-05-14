Machete murder: Texas City man gets 50-year sentence for killing mother

article

The Brief A Texas City man has accepted a 50-year prison sentence for murdering his mother with a machete. The man originally admitted his offense to police shortly after committing the crime. The plea deal was approved by the victim's family members.



A Texas City man has been sentenced to prison for murdering his mother with a machete in 2024.

According to a release from the Galveston County District Attorney's Office, Jonathan Armand Taylor pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday and received a 50-year sentence.

Texas City machete murder

The backstory:

The murder occurred on Oct. 9, 2024. The DA's release says Texas City officers responded to a Wendy's on Palmer Highway, where Taylor had walked in covered in blood and asked employees to call the police.

When officers arrived, Taylor reportedly told them he'd killed his mother, and gave them her address on Tarpey Avenue.

Upon arriving at the home, officers found Regina McIntyre seriously wounded on the floor next to a machete, the release says. She was flown to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Taylor was connected to the crime by DNA evidence from his clothing and the murder scene. The release says the machete was confirmed to have been the murder weapon. A medical examiner found McIntyre had suffered at least 25 lacerations from the machete, the release says.

Galveston County sentencing

Taylor faced five years to life in prison for murder. He accepted a plea deal of 50 years' confinement, which the release says was approved of by McIntyre's surviving family members.