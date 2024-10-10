The Brief A 30-year-old Texas City man, Jonathan Taylor, has been charged with the murder of his 68-year-old mother, Regina McIntyre, following a stabbing incident on Wednesday night. Taylor walked into a Wendy’s covered in blood, claiming he had been robbed, but later admitted to attacking his mother at their home. McIntyre was found with multiple stab wounds and died at the hospital, while Taylor is currently being held on a $500,000 bond as the investigation continues.



A man walked into a Texas City Wendy's covered in blood Wednesday night. Authorities later charged him with murder for allegedly stabbing his 68-year-old mother to death.

Officers responded to a Wendy’s on Palmer Highway/FM 1764 shortly before 8:00 p.m. after Jonathan Taylor,30, walked in covered in blood, claiming he had been robbed.

Jonathan Taylor (Photo: Texas City Police Department)

Upon arrival, police noticed several knife wounds on his arms. During questioning, Taylor admitted to attacking his mother, Regina McIntyre, at their home in the 2900 block of Tarpey Avenue.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Texas City police say when they arrived at the residence, they found McIntyre lying on the kitchen floor with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to the Level 1 Trauma Center at UTMB Health’s John Sealy Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

After being treated for his wounds, Taylor was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently held in the Galveston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.