Texas House passes bill to replace STAAR exam with new testing system

The Brief Texas House passes bill (143–1) to eliminate the STAAR exam and replace it with three shorter tests given throughout the school year. Supporters say the new system would reduce student stress and give teachers 24-hour feedback to better support student learning. The Senate is set to vote on the legislation soon.



A major shift in student testing could be coming to Texas classrooms. Lawmakers in the state House have overwhelmingly passed a bill that would eliminate the STAAR exam and replace it with a new assessment system aimed at reducing testing pressure and giving teachers faster feedback.

More on House Bill 4

House Bill 4, sponsored by Rep. Brad Buckley (R-Salado), would end the use of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) — the standardized test used since 2012 for students in grades three through 11. In its place, students would take three shorter tests spread throughout the school year.

The bill passed the House on a 143–1 vote.

"What we found is when you have assessments and accountability without a focus on instruction, you simply have high-stakes testing," Buckley said during floor discussion.

Supporters say the new tests would provide results within 24 hours, allowing teachers to immediately identify areas where students need help. The assessments would also be designed to allow comparisons between Texas students and their peers in other states and countries.

How will it affect districts like HISD?

Opposition to STAAR has grown among educators and parents, especially in large districts like Houston ISD, where critics argue that the current testing system creates unnecessary stress without improving outcomes.

Rep. Jolanda Jones (D-Houston) questioned how the bill would affect districts like HISD, which is currently under control of the Texas Education Agency, and subject to increased testing oversight.

"How will HB4 help or hurt HISD given that it’s currently under TEA control and subject to constant testing and reporting demands?" Jones asked.

Buckley responded that the bill would create a uniform standard across Texas, regardless of local governance models or interventions.

What's next:

The bill now heads to the Senate, where lawmakers are divided over the timeline. According to the Texas Tribune, while the House calls for the new system to begin this fall, the Senate has proposed delaying implementation until 2028.