Texas Senate passes bill to ban junk food purchases with SNAP benefits

The Brief Texas Senate Bill 379, known as the "Make Texas Healthy Again Bill," would ban SNAP recipients from purchasing junk food like chips, candy, and sodas. It has passed the Senate and now heads to the House. Supporters, including bill author Sen. Mayes Middleton (R-Galveston), argue it will reduce taxpayer-funded healthcare costs, as over 20% of SNAP funds are spent on junk food. Opponents, like Sen. Borris Miles (D-Houston), warn it could hurt low-income communities with limited access to fresh food, calling food deserts a major concern. If passed, the bill still requires federal approval before becoming law.



A bill that would prevent Texas SNAP recipients from using their benefits to purchase junk food is moving forward in the state legislature.

The breakdown of the bill:

Senate Bill 379, known as the "Make Texas Healthy Again Bill," passed the Texas Senate and now heads to the House for consideration.

The bill, authored by Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston, would prohibit SNAP recipients from buying items such as chips, cookies, candy, sodas, and energy drinks. Middleton states that the measure would reduce taxpayer-funded healthcare costs associated with poor nutrition. Supporters argue it could help combat rising obesity rates and diet-related health conditions.

"Taxpayer-funded junk food turns into taxpayer-funded healthcare," Middleton said. He cited data showing that more than 20% of SNAP funds are currently spent on these types of items.

Who's impacted?

More than 3 million Texans rely on SNAP, a federally funded program that provides food assistance to low-income individuals and families. While supporters of the bill say it promotes healthier choices, critics warn it could disproportionately impact communities with limited access to fresh, nutritious food.

"In rural areas, just like urban areas… there is no accessibility. Food deserts are real," said Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston, who raised concerns about the bill’s unintended consequences.

Middleton, however, pointed out that most SNAP vendors are required to offer healthy food options and noted that another federal assistance program, the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program, already restricts junk food purchases.

Where the bill is headed:

If SB 379 passes in the Texas House, it would still require federal approval before becoming law.

For now, Texas SNAP recipients continue to have the same purchasing power. But if the bill moves forward, grocery store trips could soon look very different for those receiving assistance.