LIVE: Presidential Election Results

The results are beginning to come in for the 2024 presidential race.

The first polls closed in Indiana and Kentucky at 5 central and more will close on the East Coast at 6 p.m. Central time and voting will continue for five hours until Hawaii and Alaska wrap up at 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. Central time, respectively. After that, it may take hours or even days for close races to be called.

Vice President Kamala Harris received the Democratic Party nomination after the incumbent, President Joe Biden, stepped out of the race.

The Republican nominee, former president Donald Trump is looking to reclaim the White House in his third presidential campaign.

LIVE: Texas Presidential Election Results

Polls in Texas close at 7 p.m. central time.

Results should begin to appear shortly after that time.

The Source Vote totals reported by each state’s secretary of state or division of elections, as tallied by the Associated Press. State-by-state race calls are unofficial projections by the Associated Press.



