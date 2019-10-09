Babysitter wanted, charged after 2 children start fire while unattended at Motel 6 in Spring
Tara Piccione, 31, has been charged with two counts of child abandonment with intent to return.
Boxer Errol Spence Jr. seriously injured in Dallas Ferrari crash
Welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence crashed a speeding Ferrari in Dallas early Thursday and was badly injured but is expected to survive, police said.
Surgeon and registered sex offender among eight arrested in Operation Back 2 School III
Officers certified in undercover chat used online personas, in various social media apps, posing as minors. That's how they were able to make the arrests of eight individuals.
Suspect charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery in Texas City carjacking
Investigators say a 45-year-old man was shot and killed during a carjacking at an apartment complex on Medical Center Drive near the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Man once accused of putting toddler in oven now charged with pouring boiling water on child
The man allegedly poured boiling water onto the three-year-old boy after he accidentally urinated on the floor.
Sheriff: Parents called Hillsborough deputies after finding 24 pipe bombs in daughter's room
A Wimauma woman was arrested early Friday morning after her parents found a "significant" amount of pipe bombs in her bedroom, the sheriff announced.
16-year-old girl injured in shooting in southwest Houston
A 16-year-old girl who was shot in southwest Houston told police that she was being followed by someone in a suspicious vehicle.
City controller accused of secretly profiting from land deal with city
As the elected Controller, Chris Brown is Houston's financial watchdog - a watchdog that apparently no one at City Hall was watching very closely.
Acres Homes residents fed up with piles of dirt blocking road
"It's growing and growing and growing," said Ruby Bennett. "It's got a life of its own."
88-year-old man missing from Clear Lake
On Wednesday, October 9 at approximately 6:00 p.m, 88-year-old Gandy Pillows of Clear Lake was last seen at his residence.
Teenager goes missing in Downtown Houston
Joshua Andrew Martinez went missing on Wednesday, October 9 at 1:20 p.m. near 1200 Baker Street wearing blue paper scrubs.
3-alarm fire at Motel 6 in Spring started by unattended children playing with lighter: HCFMO
“It was a blessing we made it out because I couldn’t even breathe, like it was ridiculous," said one hotel guest.
Pearland parents complain of pattern of discrimination in the district
During public comment at Tuesday’s Pearland ISD board meeting, Dr. Dona Murphey, on behalf of the Brazoria County and Texas NAACP chapters, asked Board trustees to consider adding a diversity and inclusion training available for public review.
News Brief for Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Fox 26's Jonathan Martin has Wednesday's News Brief.
Man, 29, fatally struck by HPD cruiser while riding bicycle
The Houston Police Department says an officer that was driving to a suicide-in-progress call struck and killed a man who was riding a bicycle.
Nevada warns hunters of ‘zombie' deer disease affecting herds in 24 other states
A neurodegenerative disease is spreading through deer and elk populations in 25 states and provinces throughout the United States, turning infected animals into drooling, stumbling ‘zombies.’
La Porte student arrested for allegedly making terroristic threat on the bus
A James H. Baker Sixth Grade Campus student was arrested Wednesday and charged with a Class B misdemeanor for allegedly making a terroristic threat while riding the bus.
Reward increases to $52K in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
BRIDGETON, N.J. (FOX 29) - Law enforcement officials from various agencies continue their search for a 5-year-old girl who they say was abducted from a Cumberland County park in mid-September.
Amber Alert discontinued for missing southwest Texas teenager
An Amber Alert has been discontinued for a 13-year-old girl who disappeared about a month ago.
Mom sold child to couple in exchange for car, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (FOX 46) - A mother sold her child to a couple in exchange for a car, according to the Thomasville Police Department.