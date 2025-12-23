Galveston plane crash: NTSB investigating, at least 5 dead including child patient

The Brief The NTSB announced they will investigate Monday's deadly plane crash at Galveston Bay which left at least five people dead, including a child. A Beech King Air 350i airplane from the Secretariat of the Navy of Mexico's institution was on a medical support mission with the Michou and Mau Foundation. There was a child patient on board who was one of the eight passengers on board that died. Two people on board survived the crash.



The NTSB is investigating Monday's deadly plane crash at Galveston Bay which left at least five people dead, including a child.

On Monday around 3:20 p.m., Galveston authorities were informed about an aircraft that crashed west of the Galveston Causeway with multiple people in the water.

Investigation into deadly plane crash

What's next:

According to the NTSB, their first step is recovering the aircraft from Galveston Bay, which could take a week or more to complete. Once the wreckage is recovered, it will be take to a secure facility and examined by an NTSB investigator.

As part of this process, investigators will gather the following information and records:

Flight track data

Recordings of any air traffic control communications

Aircraft maintenance records

Weather forecasts and actual weather and lighting conditions around the time of the accident

Pilot’s license, ratings and recency of flight experience

72-hour background of the pilot to determine if there were any issues that could have affected the pilot’s ability to safely operate the flight

Electronic devices that could contain information relevant to the investigation

At least 5 killed in Galveston Bay plane crash

What we know:

The Secretariat of the Navy of Mexico reported the aircraft came from their institution and was on a medical support mission with the Michou and Mau Foundation.

NTSB says the aircraft was a Beech King Air 350i airplane. The aircraft experienced an "accident" during its approach to Galveston, Mexican Navy officials stated.

According to the Mexican Navy, eight people were onboard the plane: four Navy crew members and four civilians. One of the civilians was a child patient with burn injuries, officials said.

Shriners Children's in Galveston confirmed the child was coming to their center for treatment.

The Mexican Consulate states they received information from the Mexican Navy stating of the eight members, at least five people have been confirmed dead. One of the crew members is missing, and their body has not been found, but they are presumed dead by officials. A companion of the patient and a nurse reportedly survived the crash.

What we don't know:

It is unconfirmed at this time what might have caused the crash.

The identity of the victims has not been released by officials.

What they're saying:

Michou and Mau gave this statement:

At Fundación Michou y Mau, we express our deep solidarity with the families in the face of the events that have occurred. We accompany their pain with respect and closeness, honoring the memory and reaffirming our commitment to the human, sensitive, and dignified care of girls and boys with burns.

A representative with Shriners Children's sent the following statement:

It is with profound sadness that we learned of a child involved in a plane crash while being transported for burn care in Galveston this afternoon. Shriners Children’s Texas prides ourselves on caring for children from all over the world. Having not admitted this patient, we are unable to provide any information.

Witness describes rescue

Sky Decker, a witness to the scene, claims he and his son were out for a boat ride when they heard about the crash and went out to try helping.

They were near their home about a mile out from the crash when they were waved down by policemen. Decker says they were told the police didn't have boots at the time to use.

"When I saw the wreckage, I couldn't imagine there would be anyone alive in there, but people at the scene said there was," Decker said. "I was able to get one woman out that was alive and one man that had already passed away. She was in a lot of pain. She was asking about the baby."

Decker goes on to describe what he witnessed.

"It was horrific," he said. "Luckily, the plane crashed in shallow water or else it would have been completely submerged. There was just enough of the plane sticking out for this woman to breathe. She's really lucky. That lady is a survivor. She really fought for her life. There was jet fuel in the plane."

Decker's 11-year-old son, Sky Vaughn Decker, said his goal was to get footage to hopefully help out the police.