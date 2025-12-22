Rescue efforts underway following plane crash in Galveston Bay

The Brief A plane reportedly crashed in Galveston Bay near the Galveston Causeway. Eight people are believed to be on the plane. Crews have been called for a rescue operation.



Multiple agencies are undergoing rescue efforts after a reported plane crash in Galveston Bay.

Galveston Bay plane crash

What we know:

Sources tell FOX 26 that a plane went down in Galveston Bay west of the Galveston Causeway.

Authorities say eight people people are believed to be on the plane.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) says multiple agencies have been called to the scene. Others are asked to avoid the area.

A source says three people at the scene were brought to an ambulance.

The Texas DPS is said to be leading the investigation into the crash. The GCSO will be assisting.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.