Harris County law enforcement increasing safety awareness during holiday shopping

The Brief Deputies are urging shoppers to stay alert this holiday season to prevent crime. Harris County Precinct Four stepped up patrols at retail areas. Authorities shared safety tips, including locking your doors and hiding valuables inside vehicles.



As last-minute holiday shopping ramps up, law enforcement officials are urging shoppers to stay alert and take extra precautions to avoid becoming targets of crime.

Harris County: Extra security for holiday shoppers

What they're saying:

Harris County Constable Precinct Four says deputies are increasing patrols in busy retail areas throughout the holiday season. The effort includes additional units on the ground and the use of drones to monitor parking lots and deter criminal activity.

Deputies say prevention is key, especially in crowded shopping centers where thieves may look for easy opportunities.

"We’re looking for suspicious behavior like someone driving around a parking lot without parking, checking car doors for unlocked vehicles, or people not heading into stores," said Matthew Gonzales with Harris County Constable Precinct Four. "If they’re not going to their destination, they may have other agendas."

What you can do:

In addition to patrols, deputies are handing out reminder cards to shoppers, encouraging them to lock their vehicles and remove valuables from plain sight. Officers say many vehicle burglaries happen because doors are left unlocked or items are visible inside.

"We’re going vehicle by vehicle as much as we can," said Tressie Davila with Precinct Four. "We’re checking for items left in the back seat, open windows, and unlocked vehicles."

Officials say the goal is to stop crime before it happens and keep shoppers, families, and businesses safe during the busy holiday season.

Captain Juan Flores with Precinct Four says simple steps can go a long way.

"Lock your vehicle. If you have items inside, hide them or put them in the trunk," Flores said. "And be aware of your surroundings as you walk from the store to your car and between shopping locations."

Authorities encourage anyone who sees suspicious activity while holiday shopping to contact their local police department.