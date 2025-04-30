League City crime: Naked man climbs balcony to break into apartment; now on ICE detainer

The Brief Juan Hernandez, 49, is accused of breaking into his neighbors apartment naked Police say he scaled the building to get to the victim's second-story balcony. Suspect arrested 10 days later; now held with ICE detainer.



A League City man is behind bars after police say he broke into a woman’s second-story apartment while she was sleeping - with intent to commit a sexual offense.

What we know:

A terrifying break in

Juan Hernandez, 49, has been charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a sexual offense and is being held on a $50,000 bond, along with an ICE detainer, according to the League City Police Department.

Police say it happened shortly after midnight on April 15 at the CP Waterfront Apartments off Constellation Boulevard. The female victim told police she was asleep when she woke to find a naked man beside her bed, touching her leg.

Suspect identified as the victim's neighbor

"I rolled over and saw a man crawling on my floor," the victim said. "He stood up — he was completely naked — and tried to get on top of me. I pushed him off and grabbed my phone, and that’s when he ran out."

"They actually had video of the male going over the balcony rail of the victim," said Jose Ortega with League City Police. He says it appears he had entered the apartment around 11 p.m. — and the victim didn't wake up until 12:15 a.m.

The victim says she has since moved from the area due to the trauma of the event.

"Every time I pulled into the parking lot, I’d start shaking and gagging," the victim said. "It got to the point where I couldn’t live there anymore."

Detective Demasi and the department’s Special Investigations Unit processed the scene and learned that Hernandez lived in the apartment below the victim's. They identified the suspect and arrested Hernandez on April 25 during a traffic stop near the 400 block of Texas Avenue.

The victim says she had seen Hernandez in passing from time to time, but never interacted with him until the incident.

Moving forward

What's next:

Hernandez is currently in custody and subject to an immigration hold. Detective Demasi is continuing the investigation and urges anyone with information or who believes they may have been a victim to call 281-338-4173.

"What we want our citizens to know is — don’t become complacent," said Ortega. "We live in a safe community, but we always need to be vigilant."

The victim’s message to others: "It’s okay to fight back. You don’t have to let it happen."