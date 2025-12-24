The Brief A woman lost her leg during a crash in the South Side of Houston after getting into a chase with a man on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the woman and man got into an argument at an apartment complex and began to chase each other in separate vehicles. The man was taken into custody by police but his charges have not been released.



A woman was killed after losing her legs during a chase and crash involving a man in the South Side area of Houston, police report.

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Crowson 0says units were called around 4 p.m. on Tuesday to the scene of a major accident on Corder Street near Highway 288.

Woman loses her leg during crash

What we know:

When police arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle had her leg amputated. Lt. Crowson says officers applied a tourniquet before fire department paramedics arrived and took her to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lt. Crowson states the woman had got into an argument with a man at an apartment complex nearby Highway 288. The two got into separate vehicles and began to chase each other down Corder Street.

According to officials, the male lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the woman's vehicle, pinning her between his vehicle and hers. During the incident, the woman had one of her legs amputated, and her second leg was nearly taken off, Lt. Crowson says.

There was a 12-year-old in the woman's car that was not her child, police report.

Lt. Crowson says the woman's family was inside the home and ran out to the scene where they first started giving first aid before police arrived.

The man showed signs of intoxication and was also driving at a high rate of speed.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what the relationship was between the woman and the man.

What's next:

The District Attorney's Office is investigating to see what possible charges could be filed.