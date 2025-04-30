Montgomery County: Uber driver accused of sexual assault; officials seeking other possible victims

The Brief Janaka Manatunga, 56, was arrested on a Sexual Assault charge. Officials believe other Uber passengers were assaulted by Manatunga. Anyone who was assaulted can call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (936-760-5876).



An Uber driver in Montgomery County has been arrested for sexual assault. Now, authorities are looking for anyone else who he may have assaulted.

Uber driver accused of sexual assault

What we know:

On Wednesday, the county sheriff's office announced the arrest of 56-year-old Janaka Manatunga.

Officials say the arrest happened during an investigation into a sexual assault report. The case allegedly involved a woman near Market Street in The Woodlands.

Manatunga is reportedly an Uber driver in the Montgomery County area.

As the investigation continues, authorities believe that there may have been other victims who were assaulted by Manatunga when he was their driver.

What we don't know:

There is no other information on the original assault cause or what raised concerns about other victims.

What you can do:

Anyone who was assaulted by Janaka Manatunga is asked to call the sheriff's office's Violent Crimes Division (936-760-5876) and mention case number 25A125275.