Montgomery County Sheriff breaks up road rage incident on Tuesday

The Brief The Montgomery County Sheriff jumped into action to break up a road rage incident. In surveillance video, you can see Sheriff Wesley Doolittle approach an armed man on Tuesday. As you can see in the video, Doolittle is able to get the armed man to put down his gun and surrender.



The Montgomery County Sheriff was caught on video breaking up what could have been a deadly road rage incident.

Montgomery County Sheriff jumps into action, breaks up road rage incident

Sheriff Wesley Doolittle approached the armed man on F.M. 1488 on Tuesday.

As you can see in the video, he gets him to put down his gun and surrender.

That man, Vernon Cradier, is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Before the sheriff got there, investigators say Cradier was threatening another driver with a gun.