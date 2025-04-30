Expand / Collapse search

Montgomery County Sheriff breaks up road rage incident on Tuesday

By
Published  April 30, 2025 8:56pm CDT
Montgomery County
FOX 26 Houston

Montgomery County: Video shows sheriff diffusing road rage incident

Cell phone video shows the moment the Sheriff Wesley Doolittle steps in to stop a road rage incident on FM 1488. FOX 26's Jonathan Mejia explains what happened in the video and after the incident.

The Brief

    • The Montgomery County Sheriff jumped into action to break up a road rage incident. 
    • In surveillance video, you can see Sheriff Wesley Doolittle approach an armed man on Tuesday. 
    • As you can see in the video, Doolittle is able to get the armed man to put down his gun and surrender. 

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - The Montgomery County Sheriff was caught on video breaking up what could have been a deadly road rage incident.

Montgomery County Sheriff jumps into action, breaks up road rage incident

Sheriff Wesley Doolittle approached the armed man on F.M. 1488 on Tuesday.

As you can see in the video, he gets him to put down his gun and surrender.

That man, Vernon Cradier, is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Before the sheriff got there, investigators say Cradier was threatening another driver with a gun.

The Source: Information from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. 

Montgomery CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety