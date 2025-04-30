Houston: Victim identified in deadly Ludington Drive shooting; suspects may have known him, police say

The Brief Michel Badia Cremadichi was reportedly shot and killed on Monday night. It's believed the two suspects may have known the victim. Anyone with information can call HPD (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



A 50-year-old man has been identified as the victim killed in a southwest Houston shooting on Monday night. Police are now looking for two suspects who may have known the victim.

Houston: Ludington Drive shooting updates

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Monday at a home on Ludington Drive.

When police arrived on the scene, they said they saw a man in the doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, now identified as 50-year-old Michel Badia Cremadichi, was pronounced dead.

It's now believed that two masked suspects went into the home and were seen fleeing the scene on foot. Police also believe that Cremadichi may have known the suspects.

What we don't know:

There is no description of any suspects at this time.

The motive also isn't clear, but police believe the shooting happened during a robbery or home invasion.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)