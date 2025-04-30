Houston weather: Warm, windy Wednesday with overnight rain

The Brief Muggy, beezy and a few showers today Storms possible overnight Daily potential for storms through Saturday



Typical late April Houston humidity remains in place today along with breezy south winds, but today is slightly different.

Warm, windy Wednesday – overnight rain

Expect to see some fast-moving small showers during the morning and midday hours today. Meanwhile, severe storms and heavy rain will slam North Texas today with the potential that a line of storms could move in our direction by tonight.

Models are mixed on the intensity of storms, but there is potential for storms to move in from the north overnight tonight through early Thursday morning.

Daily chance for storms late-week

Beginning Thursday and continuing Friday and Saturday, conditions will be favorable for a daily wave of storms.

There could be a few strong/heavy ones as well, so make sure to stay weather aware and check in for updates on our FOX LOCAL app.

The highest chance for severe weather will be north of the Houston area, but don't let your guard down here.