Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
18
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:37 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:20 AM CDT until MON 2:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:15 PM CDT until MON 9:53 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:42 AM CDT until MON 5:44 PM CDT, Montgomery County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:20 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 8:53 AM CDT until THU 12:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:20 PM CDT until SUN 11:30 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:12 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from THU 10:45 AM CDT until SUN 4:30 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 1:30 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 11:30 AM CDT, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 9:25 AM CDT until THU 12:15 PM CDT, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Harris County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Flood Advisory
until THU 11:15 AM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County

Lake Livingston Dam release increase will exacerbate flooding, Polk County officials say

By
Published  May 2, 2024 7:54am CDT
Polk County
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Polk County Office of Emergency Management is alerting residents that the Trinity River Authority will be increasing their releases from the Lake Livingston Dam on Thursday.

PCOEM says residents should be aware that the releases will exacerbate flooding, and those in the area should take precautions.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Heavy rain on Monday caused flooding and prompted a mandatory evacuation order for unincorporated regions of Polk County situated along the Trinity River and downstream from the Lake Livingston Dam.

The area received even more rainfall on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

A shelter has been established at Dunbar Gym, located at 1103 Dunbar Ave. in Livingston.