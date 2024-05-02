The Polk County Office of Emergency Management is alerting residents that the Trinity River Authority will be increasing their releases from the Lake Livingston Dam on Thursday.

PCOEM says residents should be aware that the releases will exacerbate flooding, and those in the area should take precautions.

Heavy rain on Monday caused flooding and prompted a mandatory evacuation order for unincorporated regions of Polk County situated along the Trinity River and downstream from the Lake Livingston Dam.

The area received even more rainfall on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

A shelter has been established at Dunbar Gym, located at 1103 Dunbar Ave. in Livingston.