Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy issued a voluntary evacuation order on Monday for low-lying unincorporated areas along the Trinity River and below the Lake Livingston Dam.

The county says heavy rainfall Sunday night and Monday morning caused flooding in low-lying areas and on streets countywide.

The county has opened a temporary shelter for residents at Dunbar Gym in Livingston for those displaced by flooding.

Judge Murphy has issued a local declaration of disaster.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The county says responders are working to evacuate people from flooded areas. Drivers are advised to use caution on the roadways because they may be flooded.

TxDOT Lufkin shared a photo of flooding on US-59 in Polk County on Monday morning. They said main lanes were closed from US 190 to just north of Baskin Loop overpass.

LIST: School closures and delays for Monday

Around 7:30 a.m., Polk County OEM said the sheriff’s office and county emergency operations center did not have phone or main internet service because Livingston Highline internet communications were down. Service has since been restored to 911 for emergencies only. OEM says non-emergency lines are still compromised, and the public is asked to use mobile phone communications for non-emergency purposes.