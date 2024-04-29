Strong storms Sunday night and Monday morning have prompted school closures and delays.

See the list of closures that have been announced.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Madisonville CISD

Maisonville CISD will be closed on Monday, April 29.

Groveton ISD

Groveton ISD will be closed on Monday, April 29.

Trinity ISD

Trinity ISD will be closed on Monday, April 29.

SCHOOL DELAYS

Shepherd ISD

Shepherd ISD will be on a 1-hour delay on Monday, April 29.

Corrigan-Camden ISD

Corrigan-Camden ISD school start times and bus routes will be delayed two hours on Monday, April 29.