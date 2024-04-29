Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from MON 1:09 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
15
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:23 AM CDT until TUE 9:52 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:08 PM CDT until THU 8:09 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
Flood Warning
from MON 2:10 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 5:32 AM CDT until MON 5:45 AM CDT, Galveston County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 4:03 AM CDT until MON 7:15 AM CDT, Chambers County, Harris County, Liberty County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 4:50 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT, Chambers County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 5:30 AM CDT until MON 5:45 AM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Liberty County
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County
Beach Hazard Statement
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Advisory
from MON 5:38 AM CDT until MON 7:30 AM CDT, Galveston County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 5:45 AM CDT, Inland Harris County, Southern Liberty County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 6:15 AM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County

Southeast Texas school closures and delays due to weather

By
Published  April 29, 2024 5:24am CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Strong storms Sunday night and Monday morning have prompted school closures and delays.

See the list of closures that have been announced.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Madisonville CISD

Maisonville CISD will be closed on Monday, April 29.

Groveton ISD

Groveton ISD will be closed on Monday, April 29.

Trinity ISD

Trinity ISD will be closed on Monday, April 29.

SCHOOL DELAYS

Shepherd ISD

Shepherd ISD will be on a 1-hour delay on Monday, April 29.

Corrigan-Camden ISD

Corrigan-Camden ISD school start times and bus routes will be delayed two hours on Monday, April 29.