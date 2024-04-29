Southeast Texas school closures and delays due to weather
Strong storms Sunday night and Monday morning have prompted school closures and delays.
See the list of closures that have been announced.
SCHOOL CLOSURES
Madisonville CISD
Maisonville CISD will be closed on Monday, April 29.
Groveton ISD
Groveton ISD will be closed on Monday, April 29.
Trinity ISD
Trinity ISD will be closed on Monday, April 29.
SCHOOL DELAYS
Shepherd ISD
Shepherd ISD will be on a 1-hour delay on Monday, April 29.
Corrigan-Camden ISD
Corrigan-Camden ISD school start times and bus routes will be delayed two hours on Monday, April 29.