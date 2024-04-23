Harris County deputy struck by vehicle on Highway 99 in Cypress dies

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the Harris County deputy who was struck by a vehicle on Highway 99 has died.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Sherrif Gonzalez says the deputy was assisting with a crash scene when he was struck by the vehicle.

"It is a sad day in Harris County as we mourn the loss of a deputy who died in the line of duty. We share our sorrow with his family & his extended family, the women & men who put their lives on the line every day to keep our county safe", Sheriff Gonzalez.

He was life-flighted from the scene but later died.

Both lanes of Highway 99 are closed.

There is no word on whether the driver of the vehicle will be charged in the crash.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.