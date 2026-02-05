Teen boy shot, killed in Houston's Cloverleaf area, says Harris County sheriff
HOUSTON - A 17-year-old has died after he was found shot in Houston's Cloverleaf area Thursday evening, according to the Harris County sheriff.
What we know:
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooting happened along Uvalde Road near Woodforest Boulevard, just before 5 p.m.
Authorities said they were called out for an in-progress call report of a gunshot victim.
When deputies arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound.
The 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Authorities said preliminary information is the 17-year-old was hanging out at a nearby apartment complex with another group of young teens.
Officials stated they were in a crowd at some point.
During that time, officials said, there was some type of fight and that's when a couple of males that were dressed in hoodies and masks pulled out a gun, and the group started scattering and running from the area.
What we don't know:
The motive behind the shooting is unknown.
Officials did not release any information on who the suspects may be.
What you can do:
If anyone has any information on what happened, you're asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office