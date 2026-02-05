Expand / Collapse search
Teen boy shot, killed in Houston's Cloverleaf area, says Harris County sheriff

Updated  February 5, 2026 8:52pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • The shooting was reported along Uvalde Road Thursday evening.
    • Officials say a 17-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital.
    • Investigators are responding.

HOUSTON - A 17-year-old has died after he was found shot in Houston's Cloverleaf area Thursday evening, according to the Harris County sheriff.

Houston Cloverleaf shooting: Teen killed

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooting happened along Uvalde Road near Woodforest Boulevard, just before 5 p.m.

Authorities said they were called out for an in-progress call report of a gunshot victim. 

When deputies arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound. 

The 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died. 

Authorities said preliminary information is the 17-year-old was hanging out at a nearby apartment complex with another group of young teens. 

Officials stated they were in a crowd at some point. 

During that time, officials said, there was some type of fight and that's when a couple of males that were dressed in hoodies and masks pulled out a gun, and the group started scattering and running from the area. 

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is unknown. 

Officials did not release any information on who the suspects may be. 

What you can do:

If anyone has any information on what happened, you're asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS. 

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office

