Teen boy shot, killed in Houston's Cloverleaf area, says Harris County sheriff

The Brief The shooting was reported along Uvalde Road Thursday evening. Officials say a 17-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital. Investigators are responding.



A 17-year-old has died after he was found shot in Houston's Cloverleaf area Thursday evening, according to the Harris County sheriff.

Houston Cloverleaf shooting: Teen killed

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooting happened along Uvalde Road near Woodforest Boulevard, just before 5 p.m.

Authorities said they were called out for an in-progress call report of a gunshot victim.

When deputies arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

The 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities said preliminary information is the 17-year-old was hanging out at a nearby apartment complex with another group of young teens.

Officials stated they were in a crowd at some point.

During that time, officials said, there was some type of fight and that's when a couple of males that were dressed in hoodies and masks pulled out a gun, and the group started scattering and running from the area.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.

Officials did not release any information on who the suspects may be.

What you can do:

If anyone has any information on what happened, you're asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.