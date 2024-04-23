Authorities are investigating a major crash on Highway 99 in Cypress.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a Harris County deputy was struck by a vehicle while assisting with a crash scene at Highway 99 and Cumberland Street.

The deputy was life-lighted from the scene.

Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 99 are closed.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

There is no word on whether the driver of the vehicle will be charged in the crash.

We will provide more details as they become available.