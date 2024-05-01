Expand / Collapse search
Houston double murder: Two women killed in ambush-style attack, estranged boyfriend suspected as shooter

By
Updated  May 1, 2024 8:19am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a double homicide that occurred at 133 E 37th Street in Northwest Houston around 1:30 a.m.

According to police, they received a call around 1:38 a.m. regarding a shooting. At the scene, they located two females, one 39-year-old and one 22-year-old, with fatal gunshot wounds.

Witnesses say three women were sitting on the porch just hanging out when a man dressed in a blue hoody and camouflage pants appeared from behind a fence and started firing at the women sitting on the porch.

The two women were shot and killed immediately. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women killed in ambush-style attack in Houston

The other woman was able to take off running. Her only injuries came from falling when running away.

The other woman was able to take off running. Her only injuries came from falling when running away.

The man fired a handful of shots before running away. It wasn't determined if he was in a vehicle or on foot. 

Police believe that the shooter is an estranged boyfriend, after getting statements from the women who escaped the shooting. 

There were also five children in the home at the time of the shooting.

Mother of woman killed in double Houston murder speaks

The mother of one of the victims in a double in Northwest Houston is pleading for the suspect to turn himself him.

Police that anyone with video of the shooting whether from a ring camera or other video that will help with this investigation to provide them immediately. 

Double fatal shooting in Independence Heights

Double fatal shooting in Independence Heights

This is still an ongoing investigation and we will provide more information as it becomes available. 