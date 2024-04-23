John Coddou was killed while helping on a crash scene in Harris County Tuesday morning.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Coddou served their office for 20 years.

He began his career there in 2003 in detention. He went on to be a deputy in 2005 where he spent 13 years in patrol before becoming a violent crimes investigator. The position he held until the day he passed.

Gonzalez said Coddou wasn't assigned to the crash he stopped to help on, he just saw someone in need and acted.

"He put himself in harms way to protect our community, like he always did," said Gonzalez.

Something Roy Crush says he knew in Coddou, selflessness.

"Pretty much his entire adult life he spend protecting people and his community, his country, that takes a special individual," he said.

He says on April 12, Coddou came on a fishing trip with his non-proft, Texas Boys Outdoors, who take veterans and special needs children on outdoor trips.

He says Coddou joined the Army in 1993 and served as a military police correctional specialist, stationed at the United States Disciplinary Barracks in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. He says The USDB is the military’s only maximum security facility in the U.S.

He says Coddou leaves behind a wife and mother and his condolences go to his family.

"Just an awesome example of what a true American should be. He gets a salute and nothing but respect in my book 100%," said Crush.