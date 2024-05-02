Governor Greg Abbott expanded the state's disaster declaration to include 59 counties facing imminent threats from severe weather and flooding, bringing the total number of counties covered by the disaster declaration to 88.

The newly added counties to the disaster declaration include Anderson, Angelina, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Bosque, Brazos, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Cherokee, Colorado, Comal, Coryell, DeWitt, Falls, Fayette, Gillespie, Gonzales, Gregg, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Hardin, Hays, Henderson, Houston, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Lampasas, Lavaca, Lee, Llano, Mason, Medina, Milam, Nacogdoches, Newton, Orange, Panola, Robertson, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Travis, Van Zandt, Waller, Washington, Williamson, and Wilson counties.

SUGGESTED: Houston flooding: Mandatory evacuation for East Fork San Jacinto River, shelter in place

"As flooding conditions and severe weather continue in multiple regions across Texas, I expanded the disaster declaration to add 59 counties to ensure Texans and their communities receive the assistance and support they need to stay safe," said Governor Abbott. "For Texans in at-risk areas, it is important to remain weather-aware, follow the guidance of state and local officials, and avoid traveling in dangerous flood conditions. The State of Texas continues working with emergency management and local officials to deploy any additional resources needed to provide ongoing support and protect our fellow Texans."

RELATED: Turn around, don't drown: List of flooded roads across Houston area

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), areas across North, West, Central, and East Texas are facing an increased risk of severe thunderstorms, potentially leading to flash flooding. The NWS also predicts extreme river flooding for Central and East Texas river basins.

State responders conducted multiple high-water rescues in Central and Southeast Texas overnight on Wednesday. State transportation and law enforcement personnel have been involved in road closures and sandbagging efforts. Impacted school districts have reported altered schedules due to weather impacts.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Texas State Emergency Operations Center remains at Level II (Escalated Response), with 24-hour emergency management council operations in place to support requests for state assistance from affected areas.

Texans are strongly advised to stay informed by monitoring local forecasts, creating emergency plans, and following instructions from emergency response officials. It is crucial to avoid driving or walking through flooded roads and to adhere to road closures. The mantra "Turn Around, Don't Drown" should be heeded.

For flood information, preparedness tips, road conditions, and severe weather resources, Texans can visit TexasFlood.org, TexasReady.gov, DriveTexas.org, and tdem.texas.gov.