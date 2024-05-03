Kingwood residents face escalating floods; officials urge evacuation but some remain

Flooding in Kingwood is set to worsen as residents have been ordered to evacuate for safety, yet some have chosen to stay. FOX 26 rode along a local rescuer.

The flood has severely impacted Kingwood. FOX 26 has been reporting in Kingwood for a couple of days and witnessed flooded streets, immobilized vehicles, and community members in need of rescue.

Hamblen Road is no longer visible as the San Jacinto River's overflow has submerged the streets, making them unreachable.

Daren Hopeflush, a Kingwood resident, reflected on the shock of the rapid rise in water levels, expressing his concern during a dry and sunny afternoon.

"It’s a lot to take in. I went to work this morning, and it was not nearly how high it is now," Hopeflush said.

While it was a calm and clear blue sky afternoon in Kingwood, Mayor John Whitmire advised that the worst is yet to come.

"We have time to prepare as we talk now, but it would just be a few hours now where it would be impassable," Whitmire said.

Whitmire and Harris County Judge, Lina Hidalgo, continue to urge residents to evacuate, some are choosing to shelter in place.

"It’s a big decision. We got everything invested in this home. It’s everything. It’s my life," Hopeflush said.

Ben Altemus is a Kingwood resident, and he bought a five-ton military truck after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

"Hopefully it doesn’t get that bad. I just heard mixed opinions on how it’s going to turn out with how much water they have to release. Of course, they can’t risk the integrity of the dam," Altemus said.

For many, the current flood evokes memories of the devastating storm.

"It’s almost just like it. It feels like déjà vu. It’s like it’s happening all over again. Now that got my chills going," Hopeflush said.