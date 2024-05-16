Houston storm damage: Photos, videos show severe weather destruction
HOUSTON - Thursday's severe weather left behind tremendous damage across the Houston area.
FOX 26 Houston viewers from across the area sent in shocking photos showing the extent of the damage that has been left behind.
OUTAGE TRACKER: Severe weather leaves more than 1M without power
Image 1 of 23
▼
Courtesy of Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4
Trees were toppled, power lines were knocked down, and some buildings sustained extensive damage.
RELATED: Houston mayor confirms 4 deaths from Thursday's severe weather
If you have any photos from Thursday's severe weather event, feel free to share them with us by clicking here.