Houston storm damage: Photos, videos show severe weather destruction

By
Updated  May 17, 2024 7:53am CDT
HOUSTON - Thursday's severe weather left behind tremendous damage across the Houston area. 

FOX 26 Houston viewers from across the area sent in shocking photos showing the extent of the damage that has been left behind.

Trees were toppled, power lines were knocked down, and some buildings sustained extensive damage.

Man seen out jogging during Houston storms

A man was seen out jogging during the storms in Houston on Thursday.

Houston storms, strong winds up roots tree

A tree was up rooted by strong winds caused by severe storms in Houston.

Downtown Houston bar Conejo Malo damaged in storms

A bar in Downtown Houston suffered severe damage in storms on Thursday.

Transformer blows up during Houston storms

A transformer blew during storms that hit Houston on Thursday.

